Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.16. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

