Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

AAV traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$9.98. 380,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 26.08%. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.1051454 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

