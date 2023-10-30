Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL stock remained flat at $91.81 on Monday. 20,476,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,379. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

