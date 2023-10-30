AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 46,244 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical volume of 29,442 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 6,559,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,584. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

