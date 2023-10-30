Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 26,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.
About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO)
The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.
