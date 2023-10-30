Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 89.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.11.

ARE stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $92.53. 636,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,336. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after buying an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

