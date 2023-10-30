Algorand Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $865.75 million and approximately $49.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,375,090 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

