Algorand Trading Up 12.7% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Algorand has a total market cap of $881.52 million and approximately $60.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00033362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003076 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,374,622 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

