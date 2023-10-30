Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Financial Review

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and AXT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AXT $141.12 million 0.63 $15.81 million ($0.04) -50.75

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A AXT -1.34% -0.56% -0.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alimco Financial and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alimco Financial and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AXT 0 2 2 0 2.50

AXT has a consensus target price of $5.49, indicating a potential upside of 169.12%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

AXT beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for use in Wi-Fi and IoT devices, transistors, direct broadcast television, power amplifiers, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in LED, screen displays, printer head lasers and LEDs, 3-D sensing using VCSELs, data center communication using VCSELs, sensors for industrial robotics/near-infrared sensors, optical couplers, solar cells, night vision goggles, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and other lasers, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium substrates for use in multi-junction solar cells for satellites, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, infrared detectors, and carrier wafer for LED. Further, it provides 6N+ and 7N+ purified gallium, boron trioxide, gallium-magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. It sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.