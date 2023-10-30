Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) Shares Up 2.1%

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. 201,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

