Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of BIRD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.83. 479,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,008. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.73. Allbirds has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

BIRD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

