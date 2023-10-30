Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $31,090.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,007,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

