American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 3,633,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,668,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,209,000 after buying an additional 139,711 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

