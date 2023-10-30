Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-$1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.38.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,388,973. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.