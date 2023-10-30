Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Trading Down 4.2%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

