Ankr (ANKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.80 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $227.48 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,323.36 or 1.00044226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0229043 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $17,312,684.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.