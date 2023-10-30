Ankr (ANKR) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $232.85 million and $18.93 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0229043 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $17,312,684.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

