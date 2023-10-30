Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180.81 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $180.81 million and approximately $418.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 127.9% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,589,128 coins and its circulating supply is 176,589,012 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

