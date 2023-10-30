Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3939 per share on Monday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARCM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.00. 184 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

