ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,283.83 or 1.00042643 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05030958 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,599,478.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.