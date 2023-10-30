ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. ASD has a market cap of $33.02 million and $1.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.68 or 1.00061797 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001847 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05030958 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,599,478.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

