AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. 1,138,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,934,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
