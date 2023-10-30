AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.25. 1,138,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,934,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

