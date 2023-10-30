Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,468. Autohome has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. Analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

