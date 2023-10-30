Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autohome
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome
Autohome Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,468. Autohome has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.24.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. Analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autohome
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.