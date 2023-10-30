AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

AvePoint Stock Down 0.7 %

AvePoint stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 273,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,424,946 shares in the company, valued at $9,974,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $28,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,424,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,675,113 shares of company stock worth $100,059,191. Corporate insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AvePoint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 891.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 353,546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

