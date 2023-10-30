Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Avient Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. 277,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,360,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,754,000 after purchasing an additional 266,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,791,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,270,000 after acquiring an additional 813,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

