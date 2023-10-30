Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $143.05 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00016471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $802.54 million and approximately $143.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,468.51 or 1.00024923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,391,737 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

