Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.53. 746,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50.
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
