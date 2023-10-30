BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.75

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 86554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.99) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.26) to GBX 1,140 ($13.87) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.21) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.39) to GBX 1,120 ($13.63) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

