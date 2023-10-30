Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0852 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 1,777,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after buying an additional 298,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

