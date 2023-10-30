Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

