BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
BayCom Price Performance
Shares of BCML remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,379. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.69.
BayCom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
