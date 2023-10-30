BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 10,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The company has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.