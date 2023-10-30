BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 131,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BCBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. 27,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65.
BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
