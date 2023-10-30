Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $2,733,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $543,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $639 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

