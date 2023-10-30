Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $176.80 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.50 or 0.05230713 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,204,533 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,464,533 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

