Beta Finance Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $49.08 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,878,788 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars.

