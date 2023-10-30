BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 927,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,068,118.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Truist Financial increased their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

BigCommerce Stock Down 1.6 %

BIGC stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.78. 384,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $659.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

