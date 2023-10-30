Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Biomea Fusion Price Performance
NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 440,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.06. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
