Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.06. 440,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.06. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,635 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 38.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

