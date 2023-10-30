Bitcoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159.21 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $248.11 or 0.00718473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $159.21 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,532.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00145886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,545,969 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.