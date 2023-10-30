BitTorrent-New Market Cap Achieves $489.67 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $489.67 million and $44.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000045 USD and is up 11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $35,327,668.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.