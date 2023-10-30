BitTorrent-New Market Cap Achieves $489.67 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $489.67 million and $44.23 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 30.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001819 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002836 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
