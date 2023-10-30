BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 601,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. 429,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.