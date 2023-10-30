Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Down 10.1% in October

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,073. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,351.00, for a total value of $53,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,258,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,351.00, for a total transaction of $53,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,258,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,613,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,213,120. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 925,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

