BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,313.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BlueLinx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,803. The company has a market capitalization of $633.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

