Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Christopher K. Murray Sells 600 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.40. 519,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,557. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

