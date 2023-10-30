Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.97. 19,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,132.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.