Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

10/25/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $87.00 to $84.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 830,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

