Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 10.9 %

BREZW stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 2,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31.

