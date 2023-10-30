Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brera Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BREA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Brera has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

