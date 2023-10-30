Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE BCO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 581,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $19,268,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $10,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

