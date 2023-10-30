Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRO. Citigroup raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 233.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

